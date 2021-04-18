Cloudy Sunday with a risk of a thunderstorm

Ottawa is looking cloudy today and the forecast includes the potential for a thunderstorm, but the temperature will be above average.

Environment Canada's forecast for Sunday calls for a mainly cloudy sky with a high of 17 C. The average high is closer to 12 C at this time of year.

There is a 30 per cent chance of showers in the morning and a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Sunday's forecast also includes the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and in the evening.

Overnight, expect the temperature to drop to a low of around 3 C, with fog patches developing.

Monday's forecast is mainly sunny with a high of 17 C.

Tuesday's outlook is cloudy with a much cooler high of 9 C.

Wednesday could see rain or snow.