Cloudy Tuesday ahead of mid-week rain

It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday before the capital region sees a significant amount of rain.

Tuesday's high of 1C will feel closer to -8C with the wind chill.

Environment Canada says rain is expected to start early Wednesday with 15 to 25 mm possible. It will also be windy with gusts of up to 60 km/h possible.

There's a chance of flurries for the first day of December on Thursday with a high of 1C.

Sunshine returns Friday with a high of 3C.