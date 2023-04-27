Cloudy weather in Ottawa ahead of rainy weekend
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
It's shaping up to be a rainy weekend in the capital region, but expect a mix of cloudy and sunny weather before that.
On Thursday, Environment Canada is calling for mainly cloudy weather with fog patches dissipating in the morning. The high will be 14 C.
Expect the mercury to drop to a chilly 1 C overnight.
Friday will be sunny with a high of 19 C, with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon.
Then the rain starts. Saturday will see rain and 10 C. Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 12 C.
Monday and Tuesday also have a 60 per cent chance of showers in the forecast.
The typical high for this time of year is 15 C.
-
-
Unlicensed driver charged in Toronto hit-and-run crash that killed 64-year-old womanAn unlicensed driver is facing several charges in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman near Albion Road and Finch Avenue West.
-
Crews battle overnight fire in RM of SherwoodRegina Fire said emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire in the RM of Sherwood.
-
Don Martin: In the battle for Alberta, it's Smith versus her mouthIt's the most peculiar of elections with the frontrunner and her main opponent being the same person, writes columnist Don Martin. 'In the looming Alberta showdown, it's Premier Danielle Smith versus her mouth.'
-
Boat set on fire, Guelph police investigatingThe Guelph Police Service is investigating after they say someone set a boat on fire on Wednesday evening.
-
BC Financial Services Authority issues 'landmark penalty' against Kamloops womanThe BC Financial Services Authority has issued its largest penalty to date against a Kamloops, B.C., woman who it says failed to comply with an order to stop unlicensed rental property management services.
-
-
Brant County health unit relaxes mask policiesBrant Community Healthcare System says it will be moving from a universal mask policy to a mask-friendly policy.
-
TotalEnergies sells Canadian operations to Suncor in deal worth up to $6.1BFrench company TotalEnergies says it has signed a deal to sell its Canadian operations to Suncor Energy Inc. in an agreement worth up to $6.1 billion.