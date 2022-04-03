Cloudy with a chance of flurries in the London area
While spring may have arrived the warm weather is lagging behind, with flurries in the forecast for the London area Sunday.
Environment Canada is calling for a cloudy end to the weekend with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the afternoon.
Northwest winds gusting to about 20 km/h and a high of 6C.
The evening is expected to be clear with winds becoming light early in the evening and a low of -5Cm and a wind chill of -7C.
Here’s the forecast for the next few days:
- Monday: Cloudy with periods of rain beginning in the morning, high 6C. At night, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, low of 3C.
- Tuesday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11C. At night, same with a low of 6C.
- Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, windy and a high of 8C. At night, periods of rain with a low of 5C.
- Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14C. At night, 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 4C.
- Friday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 5C. At night, 60 per cent chance of rain or flurries and with a low of -1C.
The average high this time of year is 8.5C and the average low is -1.4C.