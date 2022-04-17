Cloudy with a chance of flurries on Sunday
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Environment Canada is calling for clouds and possible flurries in the London area on Sunday.
According to the forecast, the day will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries around noon and a high of 6C.
The clouds are expected to clear in the evening with winds gusting up to 15 km/h with a low of -5C and a windchill of -9C overnight.
Here’s the forecast over the next few days:
- Monday: Increasing cloudiness with snow at times starting near noon with snow or periods of rain in the afternoon, local snowfall could amount to 5cm. High of 5C with a low of 1C.
- Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain or flurries and a high of 5C. At night, clear with a low of -3C.
- Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 8C. At night, rain with a low of 5C.
- Thursday: Periods of rain with a 15C. At night, cloudy periods with a low of 5C.
- Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 15C. At night, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 9C.
The average high for this time is 12C and an average low of 1.2C.
-
Woman injured after being pushed onto subway tracks at Yonge StationA woman has been rushed to hospital after being pushed onto the subway tracks and hit by a train at Yonge station, police say.
-
'You're going to fall in love:' Chilliwack bookstore lets customers adopt catsA bookstore in Chilliwack has launched a novel program that helps older cats in need of adoption find forever homes.
-
'I was shocked': Items worth thousands stolen for Calgary music shopA Calgary business is dealing with the aftermath of an overnight break-in where thousands of dollars worth of product was stolen.
-
Churches celebrate first major holiday since COVID-19 restrictions liftedAs members of The Way Church in Vancouver’s Strathcona neighbourhood filed in for Easter service on Sunday morning, they were marking a significant milestone by gathering in-person for the first time.
-
Man assaults two strangers after sneaking in to Yaletown hotel, Vancouver police sayOne man was arrested at a Yaletown hotel Saturday night after he snuck in and assaulted two strangers, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
-
Alberta pilot aims to reduce surgery backlog, 'enhance sustainability' of anesthesia servicesIn an effort to help reduce surgery backlogs and increasing workloads for anesthesiologists, Alberta Health Services is piloting a new anesthesia care team model for cataract procedures.
-
Caught on camera: Black bears frolic on trampoline in Coquitlam, B.C.A Coquitlam resident was treated to a surprising show last week when two black bears discovered her backyard trampoline.
-
Easter Sunday celebrated at full capacity for first time since 2019When the COVID-19 pandemic began, places of worship were forced to close. With restrictions lifting many churchgoers were able to celebrate Easter weekend for the first time since 2019.
-
'Definitely seeing a lot of empathy': Larger tips from Canadians in 2022 helping restaurants reboundThanks to Canadians reportedly tipping more this year than in years past, some local restaurants are hopeful they can rebound from pandemic restrictions.