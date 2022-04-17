iHeartRadio

Cloudy with a chance of flurries on Sunday

A wisp of snow blankets the ground at CTV London on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. (CTV London)

Environment Canada is calling for clouds and possible flurries in the London area on Sunday.

According to the forecast, the day will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries around noon and a high of 6C.

The clouds are expected to clear in the evening with winds gusting up to 15 km/h with a low of -5C and a windchill of -9C overnight.

Here’s the forecast over the next few days:

  • Monday: Increasing cloudiness with snow at times starting near noon with snow or periods of rain in the afternoon, local snowfall could amount to 5cm. High of 5C with a low of 1C.
  • Tuesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain or flurries and a high of 5C. At night, clear with a low of -3C.
  • Wednesday: Sunny with a high of 8C. At night, rain with a low of 5C.
  • Thursday: Periods of rain with a 15C. At night, cloudy periods with a low of 5C.
  • Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 15C. At night, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 9C.

The average high for this time is 12C and an average low of 1.2C.

12