Cloudy with a chance of flurries or showers in Windsor-Essex weather
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada says it will be cloudy on Thursday with a 40 per cent chance of flurries or rain showers.
West wind is expected to be 20 km/hr gusting to 40km/hr with a high of 1C, but a wind chill of -9C Thursday afternoon.
Tonight will be cloudy as well, windy and a low -3C.
Here’s the forecast over the next few days:
- Cloudy again on Friday, with periods of snow beginning in the morning then changing to a few rain showers and flurries in the afternoon. Southwest wind gusting to 60km/hr in the morning, with a high 3C.
- Cloudy overnight with a 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries and a low -3C.
- Saturday a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -4C.
- A mix of sun and cloud on Sunday with a high of -8C.
- Monday a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -6C.
The average temperature this time of year is -0.3C and the average low is -7.7C.
