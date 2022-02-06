Cloudy with a chance of flurries Sunday

Cloud cover will be the order of the day in Ottawa with a chance of flurries in the morning and the afternoon, but warmer temperatures are on the way.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of minus 7 C Sunday afternoon with a wind chill around minus 10.

Periods of snow are in the evening forecast, but the snow should end overnight. The low is a relatively mild minus 9 C. The average low is typically closer to minus 14.

Expect a few clouds with some sunny breaks Monday and a slight chance of flurries. Monday's high is minus 2 C. Tuesday's outlook is partly sunny with a high of minus 2 C.

On Wednesday, clouds and a chance of flurries are in the forecast with a high of 0 C.