Cloudy with a chance of rain in Windsor-Essex

April showers bring May flowers and this week will have no shortage of rain, starting Sunday with flurries or showers in the forecast.

Environment Canada is calling for a few flurries or rain showers ending in the morning followed by cloudy skies.

There is a 30 per cent chance of rain showers later in the afternoon with northwest winds at 20 km/h and a high of 11C.

The evening is expected to be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a low of 0C.

Periods of rain and showers are expected throughout the rest of the week.

Here’s the forecast for the next few days:

Monday: Cloudy with periods of rain beginning in the morning, high 6C. At night, cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, low of 5C.

Tuesday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11C. At night, same with a low of 6C.

Wednesday: Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11C. At night, periods of rain with a low of 4C.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14C. At night, 40 per cent chance of showers and a low of 4C.

Friday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 5C. At night, 40 per cent chance of rain or flurries and with a low of 0C.

The average high this time of year is 10.4C and the average low is 0.7C.