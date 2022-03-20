Cloudy with a chance of showers as spring arrives

A cloudy Sunday is in store with a strong chance of showers as spring officially arrives.

Winter officially ended at 11:33 a.m. The last full day of winter was marked by rain showers. On Saturday, Ottawa received 6.8 mm of rain, the heaviest rainfall so far this month.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle through the day Sunday with a high of 4 C, much closer to an average temperature for this time of year following several days of above-average highs. An overnight fog advisory ended just before 7 a.m.

Sunday night, the sky should clear. The overnight low is -2 C.

Monday is looking mainly sunny with a high of 7 C.

Sunshine continues Tuesday with a high of 6 C.

Wednesday's outlook is cloudy with a high of 5 C.