Cloudy with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada says it will be cloudy on Wednesday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning and a high of 13 Celsius.

It’s also expected to be cloudy in the evening, becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low 8C.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

Thursday..cloudy. High 15. Thursday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Friday..periods of rain. High 13. Friday night..periods of rain. Low 9.

Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 13. Saturday night..cloudy. Low 8.

Sunday..cloudy. High 12. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.

Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

The average high temperature this time of year is 12.9C and the average low is 4.2C.