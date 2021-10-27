iHeartRadio

Cloudy with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex

Windsor was under a rainfall warning and a flood watch as remnants of hurricane Patricia moved through southern Ontario on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Environment Canada says it will be cloudy on Wednesday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers early in the morning and a high of 13 Celsius.

It’s also expected to be cloudy in the evening, becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low 8C.

Here’s the forecast for the next several days:

  • Thursday..cloudy. High 15. Thursday night..cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Low 10.
  • Friday..periods of rain. High 13. Friday night..periods of rain. Low 9.
  • Saturday..cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 13. Saturday night..cloudy. Low 8.
  • Sunday..cloudy. High 12. Sunday night..cloudy periods. Low plus 3.
  • Monday..a mix of sun and cloud. High 8.

The average high temperature this time of year is 12.9C and the average low is 4.2C.

