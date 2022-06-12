Cloudy with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex

The sun shined bright Sunday morning but cloudiness is expected to creep in with a chance of showers.

According to Environment Canada, there is a 30 per cent chance of showers in Windsor-Essex Sunday afternoon. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 28C with a “very high” UV index.

The evening is expected to be partly cloudy with another 30 per cent chance of rain. Wind will be moving northeast at around 20 km/h, becoming light near midnight. Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 14C.

Here’s the forecast over the next few days:

Monday: Sunny with increased cloudiness late in the afternoon, a high of 29C. At night, cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms and a low of 17C.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 30C. At night, cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers, a low of 20C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and clouds, high of 35C. At night, cloudy periods with a 40 per cent chance of showers, low of 22C.

Thursday: Cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers, high of 31C. At night, clear with a low of 19C.

Friday: Sunny with a high of 30. At night, clear with a low of 17C.

The average high this time of year is 25C and the average low is 14.3C.