Cloudy with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Residents will want to have an umbrella handy heading into the weekend with forecasters calling for rain Friday.
According to Environment Canada, Friday will be cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers in the early morning.
Rain is expected in the morning amounting to 10 to 15 mm.
The high for the day is 11C. Winds reaching gusts of 60 km/h moving east are expected in the afternoon.
Periods of rain will continue in the evening with winds slowing down to 20 km/h, becoming light by around midnight.
The low for Friday is expected to drop to 9C.
Here’s the forecast over the next few days:
- Saturday: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle, high of 15C
- Sunday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers, high of 13C
- Monday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers, high of 8C
- Tuesday: Rain with a high of 11C
- Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers, high of 13
