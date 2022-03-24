Cloudy with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex forecast

Environment Canada says Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex.

Fog patches are expected to clear in the morning. Southwest wind gusting to 40km/hr with a high of 9C.

Thursday night will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind becoming light this evening and going down to a low 3C.

On Friday, the region is expected to have periods of rain mixed with snow. West wind gusting to 40km/hr with a high 8C.

Cloudy on Saturday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high 5C.

Sunday will be cloudy as well with a high -2C.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 2C.