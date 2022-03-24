Cloudy with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex forecast
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada says Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex.
Fog patches are expected to clear in the morning. Southwest wind gusting to 40km/hr with a high of 9C.
Thursday night will be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches developing overnight. Wind becoming light this evening and going down to a low 3C.
On Friday, the region is expected to have periods of rain mixed with snow. West wind gusting to 40km/hr with a high 8C.
Cloudy on Saturday, with a 40 per cent chance of showers and a high 5C.
Sunday will be cloudy as well with a high -2C.
Monday will be sunny with a high of 2C.
