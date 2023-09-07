Cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms in London region

The London region is getting some relief from the heat.

Thursday evening will be cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 14 degrees overnight.

On Friday, conditions will remain cloudy with a high reaching 21 degrees.

Friday night will be overcast, cooling down to a low of 9 degrees.

Here’s a look at the rest of the forecast:

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Monday: Sunny. High 24.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 18.