Cloudy with flurries in the afternoon in Ottawa

Another cloudy day is in store for Ottawa with a couple centimetres of snow in the forecast.

Environment Canada says Ottawa can expect about 2 cm worth of snow flurries Saturday afternoon, with the temperature hovering around 1 to 2 C.

A winter weather travel advisory is warning drivers that visibility could be reduced at times because of heavy snowfall.

"Scattered bands of heavy snow are expected across the area beginning this afternoon. Snow combined with gusty winds will lead to reduced visibilities at times," Environment Canada says.

Light flurries are expected to continue into the evening and overnight, with a low around -8 C.

Sunday's forecast is partly sunny with a chance of a few flurries and a high of -6 C.

Monday's outlook is cloudy with a high of 2 C.

Tuesday's forecast includes a high of 7 C with the possibility of flurries before the temperature warms up.