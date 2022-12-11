Cloudy with higher than average temperatures Sunday in Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Windsor-Essex can expect a mainly cloudy and windy day to finish off the weekend.
Environment Canada is calling for winds out of the northwest at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h late Sunday afternoon.
The daytime high is forecasted to reach 5C.
Winds will slow down in the evening to 15 km/h and conditions will remain partly cloudy.
The low is expected to drop to -2C with a wind chill of -6C overnight.
Here’s a look at the forecast for the upcoming week:
- Monday: Mainly cloudy with a high of 3C. At night, clear and a low of -3C.
- Tuesday: Sunny with a high of 4C. At night, cloudy with a low of 1C.
- Wednesday: Cloudy and windy with a high of 5C. At night, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of rain or flurries and a low of 3C.
- Thursday: Periods of rain and a high of 6C. At night, 40 per cent chance of showers or flurries, low of 0C.
- Friday: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries, high 2C. Same at night with a low of -1C.
The average high for this time of year is 2.5C, and the low is -4C.
-
ATM stolen from Cambridge pharmacyWaterloo regional police have recovered an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) that was stolen from a business in Cambridge Tuesday morning.
-
Grand River Hospital piloting 'transformative' X-ray technologyGrand River Hospital is one of about 10 hospitals across the world testing the equipment.
-
Winnipeg airport receives autonomous wheelchairs, a first in North AmericaTravel will become easier for people with limited mobility at Winnipeg’s airport.
-
'Supplies are tight': Canadian Blood Services concerned about current inventoryCanadian Blood Services says it's been successful in attracting new donors, but a slew of unfilled or cancelled appointments over the past few months has left the blood supply lower than it would like.
-
One-of-a-kind program at Children’s Hospital celebrates more than 200 success stories, receives national awardThe “Shared Decision Making” program at Children’s Hospital at London Health Sciences Centre is the only one of its kind in Canada. More than 200 families in 2022 have been helped by this program, including Shawn and Sara Cheatham, who entered the program when their 11-year-old son developed Crohn’s disease.
-
Toronto man narrowly dodges fake taxi driver’s debit card scamA Toronto man who flagged down a very real-looking taxi is speaking out after he had his debit car swiped at the end of the ride by the not-so-real cab driver who took him home.
-
Declining donations leave holiday charities struggling ahead of ChristmasWith Christmas looming, many local organizations report declining revenue donations well below seasonal targets.
-
Winter storm hits Cape Breton, causing outages and cancellationsCape Bretoners woke up to a wintry mix of weather on Tuesday, causing outages and cancellations across the island.
-
Trudeau says he's not willing to kick health-care reform down the road any longerPrime Minister Justin Trudeau says he's not willing to kick health-care reform down the road any farther, with governments appearing to have reached a stalemate in health-care funding negotiations.