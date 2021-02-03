Driving conditions along Highway 401 and parts of Highway 417 to the east of Ottawa have improved following a brush from a major winter storm.

Eastern Ontario was spared the worst of the storm that battered the U.S. and Atlantic Canada. Winter weather travel advisories that were in effect from Brockville to Cornwall and in Prescott and Russell ended at around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

School buses are cancelled for the Upper Canada District School Board and the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario. Schools remain open in the CDSBEO but schools in the UCDSB are closed and students will learn remotely. French language students in Brockville, Carleton Place, Kemptville, Merrickville, Marionville and Prescott-Russell will also not be boarding the school bus today.

In Ottawa, the forecast calls for clouds and periods of light snow in the morning. By the afternoon, expect clouds and a 30 per cent chance of flurries. The high is minus 1°C, with a wind chill of minus 12 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon.

The sky should start to clear up Wednesday evening. Overnight, expect a partly cloudy sky with a 30 per cent chance of flurries and a low of minus 9°C with a wind chill of around minus 13.

Thursday is looking sunny with a high of minus 1°C.

Clouds and snow are back in the forecast for Friday with a high of 0°C.

The outlook for the weekend includes some sunshine on Saturday and snow on Sunday with highs of around minus 6°C.