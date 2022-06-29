Cloudy with showers and a possible thunderstorm

Clouds will move in today and Ottawa could see some showers this afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 22 C with a humidex of 25, which is slightly cooler than average. The afternoon could see about 5 mm of rain and a possible thunderstorm.

There’s a slight chance of showers in the evening. Overnight, expect a low of 11 C.

Thursday is looking mainly cloudy with a high of 24 C and a humidex of 28.

The outlook for Canada Day is partly sunny with a chance of showers and a high of 28 C.

Lots of sunshine is in the forecast for the weekend.