Cloudy with showers and a possible thunderstorm

Spring rain in the ByWard Market. (CTV News Ottawa)

Clouds will move in today and Ottawa could see some showers this afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for the capital calls for a high of 22 C with a humidex of 25, which is slightly cooler than average. The afternoon could see about 5 mm of rain and a possible thunderstorm.

There’s a slight chance of showers in the evening. Overnight, expect a low of 11 C.

Thursday is looking mainly cloudy with a high of 24 C and a humidex of 28.

The outlook for Canada Day is partly sunny with a chance of showers and a high of 28 C.

Lots of sunshine is in the forecast for the weekend.

