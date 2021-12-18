Club Richelieu in Sudbury distributes Christmas baskets to those in need

Club Richelieu Les Patriotes distributes more than 125 Christmas baskets to families in need throughout the day Saturday.

Volunteers have worked to ensure there’s a little bit of everything in each basket.

“Obviously you’re going to get your meats, you’re going to get your chickens, turkeys, hams, your bacon, cheese, milk, juice. We have some desserts obviously.. it’s the holidays. We also provide a gift card, just a Christmas wish to the family,” said Yves Fortin, of Club Richelieu Les Patriotes.

The Club says this distribution event has taken place for more than thirty years and is very special to all involved.

“Members of the club from the beginning have felt that it was really a worth while event for us. It ends up being important for us to be able to give something back to the community,” said Régent Dupuis of Club Richelieu Les Patriotes.

“As a service group, that’s what we do. We raise funds and then participate in helping out the community in one way or another.”

Organizers say they fundraise for this event all year.

“We just completed a wine sale for those who were interested in purchasing some wine for Christmas. We have purchased $25,000 worth of food and then we have another $10,000 of food that was given to us,” said Dupuis.



The event would not be possible without the help from all the volunteers with at least 50 community members giving their time each year.

“It makes you feel good. You look at these families and you think 'I really didn’t think there was a hunger problem in Sudbury' not that bad anyway. So, we know that there is a problem in Sudbury,” said Camile Langlois, volunteer.

Officials estimate that more than 3,000 Christmas baskets have been handed out since the launch of the initiative.