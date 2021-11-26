ClubLink wins Kanata golf course appeal, dealing residents legal blow

The owner of a golf course in Kanata Lakes has the right to build a housing development on the land, Ontario’s top court ruled on Friday.

ClubLink won its appeal regarding the Kanata Golf and Country Club, dealing a major legal blow to the city and local residents in their efforts to preserve green space.

The ruling means the golf course, which opened in 1968, could soon close against the wishes of many nearby homeowners.

The Ontario Court of Appeal decision reverses a lower court ruling that would have banned the company from building a new subdivision on the site.

Mayor Jim Watson said in a statement Friday he is “greatly disappointed” in the court’s decision, and said the city will be seeking leave to appeal at the Supreme Court of Canada.

Member of Parliament Jenna Sudds, who fought against the ClubLink plan as a city councillor, also expressed disappointment in the ruling.

"My heart hurts today for our Kanata community," she wrote. "I can't put to words my disappointment in this ruling. Stay strong. We've come a long way and we'll continue fighting."

At issue is the so-called ’40 per cent agreement,’ a 1981 agreement signed between the then-city of Kanata and developers that said at least 40 per cent of the property must be kept as green space.

In February, Ontario Superior Court Justice Marc Labrosse ruled the agreement "continues to be a valid and binding contract."

But Friday's ruling by the three-judge panel says the agreement was important, but not an ironclad protection of green space forever. The agreement, the ruling said, "applies to extinguish an interest in land if the interest does not vest within 21 years."

"The owners have operated the golf course for more than 21 years," the ruling said. "Neither the City’s right to a conveyance nor ClubLink’s right to a reconveyance have vested within the perpetuity period. As a result, these contingent interests in the golf course lands are now void."

In October, 2019, ClubLink, the company that owns the Kanata Golf & Country Club, formally applied to the city of Ottawa to bulldoze the golf course and build more homes.

ClubLink and its developers, Minto Communities and Richcraft Homes, promised a new community of more than 1,500 homes with a minimum 25 per cent greenspace.

The city argued ClubLink must respect the 40 per cent agreement. Staff also noted the agreement prohibits ClubLink from developing the golf course without first offering the land to the city.

Friday's ruling also requires the city to pay ClubLink's legal costs, which amount to $59,000.

You can read the full ruling here.

More to come…