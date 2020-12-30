Public Health Sudbury and Districts recorded eight new cases Wednesday resulting from what it says is a cluster “related to common exposures including a Christmas Eve gathering."

In a Dec. 30 news release, health officials pointed to the increased rate of infection within the community and across the region as the need to be COVID-safe this New Year’s Eve.

With 21 new cases reported in the district since Dec. 21, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Penny Sutcliffe expressed her frustration with multiple positive cases linked to individuals not complying with public health guidelines.



"Seeing cases that come from activities that are frankly against public health advice and current shutdown measures is frustrating at best," said Dr. Sutcliffe in the release.



"Lives and livelihoods literally are in the balance. With recent surges in the Timiskaming area, Thunder Bay, and Simcoe Muskoka, we don’t have to look far to know we’re also at risk. Think twice about your New Year’s celebrations—lower your and your loved ones’ risk and start the New Year right."

There are currently 17 active cases in the Sudbury-Manitoulin area and as Northern Ontario moves into the last 10 days of the province-wide lockdown, Public Health is urging residents to follow restrictions on social gatherings.



Health officials also listed the following reminders in the release:

Indoor gatherings with anyone outside your household are prohibited. Individuals who live alone may consider having exclusive, close contact with another household to help reduce the negative impacts of social isolation.



Outdoor organized public events and social gatherings are limited to 10 people and must comply with public health advice on physical distancing.



"The potential benefits of the current shutdown are ours to squander—we can take it seriously and keep our numbers low or we can face longer restrictions and more consequences," said Dr. Sutcliffe.



"Keeping our numbers low means everyone benefits—schools and businesses reopen, visits to long-term care homes resume, and we can gather again safely. Our ongoing efforts now can help keep our cases low and position us well for when we begin our local immunization campaigns."



For more information or if you have questions, please visit phsd.ca/COVID-19 or call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705.522.9200 (toll-free 1.866.522.9200).

