CMH's COVID-19 testing site closed again as staff report feeling uneasy for second day, cause unknown

Cambridge Memorial Hospital’s COVID-19 assessment centre on Holiday Inn Drive has been closed down for a second day amid ongoing reports of staff feeling light-headed as the cause of the symptoms remains undetermined.

Monday, the testing site was evacuated over concerns of a suspected gas leak after some staff members complained of light-headedness and general unease – but no natural gas, sewer gas or other fumes were found by city staff, fire officials or Enbridge.

Tuesday afternoon, hospital officials said some staff were developing symptoms for a second day in a row and the site was closed again as a precaution.

An inspection from the Ministry of Labour on Tuesday found no new information, the hospital said in a release.

It remains unclear what is causing the symptoms.

The site will also be closed Wednesday for further inspections.

Patients are being redirected to the Grand River Hospital assessment centre on Charles St. W. for COVID-19 testing.