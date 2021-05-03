CMH's COVID-19 testing site to reopen Tuesday after evacuation over suspected gas leak

Cambridge Memorial Hospital's COVID-19 testing site on Holiday Inn Drive will reopen Tuesday after it was evacuated due to concerns over a gas leak on Monday morning.

Firefighters and Enbridge crews responded to the scene around 11 a.m. after some staff members complained of light-headedness and general unease.

Officials said there were no leaks detected and they believe an open window may have allowed foul air to get into the buiding.

They left monitoring equipment at the site.

Hospital officials said anyone who had booked a COVID-19 test at the Cambridge assessment centre can go for a test during their scheduled time slot at the Grand River Hospital testing site at 15 Charles St. West in Kitchener.

The centre will reopen for testing on Tuesday.