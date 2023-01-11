CMHA absorbs two service providers in Timmins area

South Cochrane Addictions Services in Timmins and Minto Counselling Services in Matheson have joined the umbrella of the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Cochrane-Temiskaming branch.

This happened at the turn of the new year, with executive director Paul Jalbert saying it will make accessing addictions and mental health services less confusing for clients.

Amid calls in the community for more seamless service, Jalbert said the three organizations had been discussing how to improve.

This solution carried the most benefits, he said.

“One of the major ones, really, is removing barriers for clients and, in particular, having to repeat their stories,” said Jalbert.

“With one service provider, you don’t need to retell your story. We get to pool the information.”

That will also eliminate duplicated waitlists across the locations, allow the CMHA to track clients’ progress and have a more accurate sense of the needs in the community.

Which is what the former director of South Cochrane Addictions, now the location’s manager, Angele Desormeau, said made the move appealing.

Plus, she said staff will be able to offer more services and more seamlessly transition clients to the CMHA’s other programs.

“Enhanced services for housing, for addiction and mental health services,” said Desormeau.

“We’ll be able to do more direct referrals with people and walk them over. Even collaborate more closely with other partners.”

Jalbert said the plan is to eventually bring the new additions under one roof, so clients can seamlessly transition from one to the other and walk away with a plan to move forward.

And with plans to establish and run a permanent safe consumption site ongoing, he said it would really be a one-stop-shop.

“A full continuum that go from harm reduction approaches to treatment interventions that are available across the district,” said Jalbert.