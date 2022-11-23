CMHA North Bay hoping to expand its rent supplement program

The Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) North Bay and District is hoping to expand its rent supplement program.

The CMHA invited private landlords, property managers and real estate agents to an open house Tuesday to tell them more about the program.

The program has operated for 16 years and sees CMHA North Bay and District partner with local landlords to offer rental units to qualified clients. These tenants, many of whom suffer from mental health and addictions, receive rent subsidies and wraparound services and supports.

“The pandemic, coupled with rising inflation, have created new challenges, and deepened existing inequalities around access to housing,” the CMHA said in a news release.

“That’s why finding solutions for safe and affordable housing is more important than ever. Housing is also key to good mental health and well-being.”

As part of the rent supplement program, participating landlords receive monthly rental payments in one lump sum, regular unit inspections, ongoing contact with CMHA North Bay and District staff to promote a positive working relationship and support in the event of tenancy issues.

The program has a proven track record of success, with 82 per cent of clients maintaining tenancy for at least a year, according to the latest statistics. A total of 40 landlords in the district currently use the program and it houses 80 clients.