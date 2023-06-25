CMHA rides milestone

Ride Don’t Hide celebrated its tenth year Sunday morning. “It’s pretty amazing.” Said Kerri Hill, Manager of Community Engagement. “Fundraising events can sometimes be cyclical so I think the fact that there is an affinity for this event really speaks to the community that Ride Don’t Hide is. It really is a chance to connect.”

The event was based in the parking lot of the Children’s Aid Society with about 200 riders hitting the trail down Riverside Drive for a 10-100km excursion. Organizers were hoping to raise about $75,000.

Hill says the CMHA is seeing a 15% increase in need for programs across the board. “Things like this are important. They make an impact on people who use our services.”

In the first ten years Ride Don’t Hide raised over a half-million dollars to help support three important programs at the CMHA.

According to Hill three programs get most of the funding because they are either not funded at all or are not given enough by the ministry. “We’re able to provide things like some short term financial help to clients if they need it to help pay some bills or buy some groceries.”

The funding also helps the CMHA’s bereavement program and their mental health promotion portfolio which includes mental health outreach, education and training.

“It really does help our community.” Hill said.