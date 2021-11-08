CMHR tower to be lit up red to mark Indigenous Veterans Day, Remembrance Day

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) is set to mark Indigenous Veterans Day in a bright and shining way.

The tower atop CMHR will glow poppy red all this week to honour Indigenous veterans and to mark Remembrance Day on Thursday.

Additionally all veterans, active service members of the military, reservists, cadets and their families will get free admission to the museum from Tuesday until Saturday.

The museum will be closed in the morning on Remembrance Day to respect the solemn nature of the occasion and encourage the public to attend morning commemorative services, the museum said. Then, CMHR will open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.