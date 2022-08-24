CMW executive director in ICU after collision in Dubai

The executive director of the Coalition of Muslim Women Kitchener-Waterloo (CMW) is in critical condition after a vehicle accident in Dubai.

In a tweet, CMW said Fauzia Mazhar is currently in ICU and asked for prayers.

Mazhar’s family has asked for privacy during this time, the organization said.

Board Chair Ghazala Fauzia and Sarah Shafiq can be reached for CMW-related matters, it continued.

