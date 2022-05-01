Record turn-out for the CN Cycle for CHEO

The CN Cycle for CHEO fundraiser went off without a hitch Sunday morning and returned to the roads for the first time since 2019.

Thousands joined the cycle and walk to support children with cancer.

“My daughter is a leukaemia survivor and she just rang the bell recently on March 22,” said Carolyn Contant, who was walking in the event with her daughter. “We want to make sure that they are well represented and they’re well supported and we will continue to help support the children that have to face this challenge in life.”

The CN Cycle for CHEO marked two milestones by being in-person for the first time since 2019 and raising a record-breaking amount.

“A record crowd, a record breaking total of 4,300 participants who raised more than $1.4 million for CHEO,” said Patricia Boal, CTV News anchor. “It was just a perfect day for CN cycle.”

Boal presented the cheque to the crowd of thousands, who were enjoying the sunshine and gathering with family and friends.

“It’s just really important to give back to the children’s hospital, but also do this as a family and for our community,” said Ashley Mullin, who cycled in the event.

“It was the first time I’ve ever done it and I was a little leery about the 35 kilometre cycle, but we managed well,” said Pat Garton, who rode for the first time in the event.

CHEO Foundation President Barbara Stead-Coyle said the event ran out of participant badges because of so much interest.

“We had to use badges from a few years ago because so many people showed up on site wanting to participate as well,” she said.

The efforts will be giving a boost to the children’s hospital’s bank account. The foundation says money will go towards equipment, programming, and support for families dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

“I just can’t really imagine waking up today and having to face that reality,” said Enrick Rainville, who was cycling in the event. “It’s nice to show a little bit of support and to be there for them.”

The cycling event took place at the Canadian War Museum and LeBreton Flats.

For more information on the CN Cycle for CHEO, visit cncycle.ca.

