CN experiencing network-wide system failure; Via, GO and other trains affected

Canadian National Railway Co. is experiencing a network-wide system failure that is affecting Via, GO and other trains in Ontario.

"CN is currently experiencing an internet connectivity issue," a CN spokesperson told CTVNews.ca on Tuesday. "GO trains, Via trains in and out of (Toronto's) Union Station, as well as CN's customer service portal, all of which require an internet connection to CN's servers, are currently impacted."

The outage was first reported Tuesday afternoon. While limited service resumed Tuesday evening, no timeline has been provided to fix the issue and restore regular schedules.

"We are working to get all services up and running safely and efficiently," the CN spokesperson said. "While there is no indication of a cybersecurity issue, the cause of the outage is currently under investigation."

The city's main passenger rail hub, Toronto's Union Station was crowded with commuters looking to get home after work. By Tuesday evening, trains were trickling out of the station every 30-or-so minutes after being halted for much of the afternoon.

Ontario transit agency Metrolinx expects delays and cancellations to stretch into the evening.

"Our top priority is getting people home from Union Station, which is very busy tonight," Metrolinx said in a statement. "Trains are expected to be very busy, so please continue to explore alternative ways to get to your destination this evening – or consider travelling later this evening when trains and buses are expected to be less busy."

The TTC is increasing subway, streetcar and bus service to deal with the influx of passengers. Prices on ride sharing apps reportedly skyrocketed amid the disruptions.

"There is a CN network-wide system failure that is affecting all of our rail corridors," a statement from Ontario's GO Transit and Metrolinx explained earlier in the day. "Our teams are working with CN to resolve the issue quickly and safely."

In an online statement, Via Rail Canada said some trains entering and departing Toronto's Union Station are experiencing delays due to the CN system failure.

Toronto's UP Express airport train is also impacted and now operating at a reduced schedule following an earlier service disruption. GO Transit and the UP Express are both operated by Metrolinx, an Ontario Crown corporation.

On social media, passengers have reported waiting on affected trains for hours.

EXO service in Quebec, as well as CN and Amtrak trains, are operating, according to CN.

With files from CTV News Toronto