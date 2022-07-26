CN Rail hits record second-quarter revenues, waves off recession worries
Despite recession hurdles on the horizon, Canadian National Railway Co. says the tracks are clear for a smooth year after reporting record second-quarter revenues alongside profits that surged past expectations due largely to a spike in crude oil and container sales.
