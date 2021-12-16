CN Tower reopens after closure due to falling glass
The CN Tower was closed for several hours Thursday after a glass panel broke and debris fell from the structure, prompting police to cordon off surrounding areas.
Emergency crews responded to the landmark in the area of Bremner Boulevard and Rees Street just around for reports of falling glass.
In a post on Twitter, the CN Tower said one glass panel of the elevator shaft was damaged due to high winds and repairs were underway.
Crews were seen working throughout the afternoon to remove the remaining portion of the pane.
They were later seen installing wood panels as a replacement.
No injuries were reported.
Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Toronto Thursday afternoon due to strong winds gusting up to 90 kilometres per hour.
Just before 8 p.m., the tower tweeted that it has reopened.
The CN Tower has now reopened. For our guests who were impacted by our temporary closure, please email us to reschedule your timed ticket, at tickets@cntower.ca. (1/2)— CN Tower / Tour CN (@TourCNTower) December 17, 2021
-
How to get rapid COVID-19 tests in ReginaRapid COVID-19 test kits are available at a number of locations throughout Regina.
-
-
Winter weather travel advisory in effect for TorontoEnvironment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Toronto with periods of snow expected throughout the day.
-
Here are the COVID-19 restrictions for Ottawa heading into the holiday seasonNew restrictions are being imposed on social gatherings, restaurants, gyms and other businesses in Ottawa to address the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant of concern.
-
Winnipeg Jets lose to Washington Capitals on day head coach Paul Maurice resignsWINNIPEG -- The Washington Capitals spoiled the debut for new Jets coach Dave Lowry on Friday night.
-
Saskatoon church delivers 200 Christmas mealsA local church is helping many in the core neighbourhoods of Saskatoon enjoy a Christmas meal.
-
-
Pedestrian struck and killed by SUV in MeafordOne person is dead after being struck by an SUV in downtown Meaford on Friday.
-
Duncan Keith added to COVID-19 protocol as Oilers' sick and injured list hits 12Duncan Keith was the latest member of the Edmonton Oilers to be placed in COVID-19 protocol Friday night, joining four other players and the head coach.