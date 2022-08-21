CN track tampering leads to arrest

Waterloo regional police arrested a man following an investigation into property damage to railroad tracks in Kitchener.

On Aug. 19, around 9 p.m., police were called to the area of the CN Rail crossing at Louisa Street after a passerby observed a suspicious man in the area.

Police said the male was seen cutting wire from the railroad tracks, which resulted in the rail crossing arms and signals being activated at Weber Street, Wilhelm Street and Louisa Street for approximately two hours.

Officers searched the area and located the man shortly after the incident.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man and charged him with mischief under $5,000 and possession of stolen property. The man was also arrested on an outstanding warrant.