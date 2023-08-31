CNE ride deemed safe after parkgoer suffers injury

A ride at the Canadian National Exhibition has been given the green light to resume service after inspectors deemed it safe.

The Polar Express was shut down on Monday night after a man at the midway was seriously injured on the ride that evening.

Details of the incident were not released but in a video obtained by CP24, paramedics could be seen tending to the man before he was rushed to the hospital. The video shows paramedics bracing the man’s neck as he lay on his back beside the ride.

The ride was promptly shut down and the matter was turned over to the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA), which conducted inspections on the machine.

In a statement released Thursday, a spokesperson for the TSSA said the CNE has now been given permission to put the ride back in service.

“TSSA inspectors have been on-site daily since the incident occurred with full cooperation from the ride operator, North American Midway Entertainment, and the CNE as TSSA conducted inspections and gathered information relating to the incident. This is standard protocol following any reported incident related to amusement devices rides in the province of Ontario,” the statement continued.

“The ride had met safety requirements before it was allowed to operate initially and was found to be safe after TSSA’s inspection.”

The news comes as the CNE approaches its final weekend.

On Thursday afternoon CNE CEO Darrell Brown hopped on the Polar Express for its first officially ride since the incident.

He told CP24 beforehand that the ride is safe and has otherwise been incident free in 42 years of use at the CNE.

“I am going to get on this ride right now and that is a testament in itself. This is a safe ride, it is a fun ride and it is one of the favourites here,” he said.

The CNE runs until Sept. 4.

-With files from CP24’s Josh Freeman