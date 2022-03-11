CNIB still searching for new home after Brandt project falls through

The Canadian National Institute for the Blind (CNIB) is looking for a new home in Regina, after the proposed Brandt office project in Wascana Park fell apart.

“Unfortunately, this important community project has left CNIB in the place where we found ourselves nine years ago, seeking a new affordable and accessible space to serve our community,” CNIB said in a statement to CTV News.

The proposed site in Wascana Park was to become home to a four storey office building. CNIB was set to occupy the first floor of the proposed building rent free, giving it a more suitable location to operate.

The project was also designed to invest and use funds from CNIB that would have created more programming for the blind and partially sighted in Regina.

“Our goal with this project was to create an accessible building and make the park more inclusive and accessible for people living with vision loss,” CNIB continued in its statement.

Brandt president Shaun Semple said the project is “dead,” earlier this week.

Brandt is now suing the province alleging procedural and political interference. The company said it will help CNIB in another way in the future.