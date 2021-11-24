Co-accused in London, Ont. field party homicide denied bail
After a hearing which lasted several days, 20-year-old Carlos Guerra Guerra has been denied bail.
He is one of three people charged in connection with the shooting death of 18-year-old Josue Silva of London.
Silva was shot to death after a field party involving teenagers and young adults in southwest London in the early morning hours of July 31.
London police found Silva suffering from a serious gunshot wound in the area of Pack Road and Grand Oak Cross and he was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Guerra Guerra, who was appearing for the hearing via Zoom from the South West Detention Centre near Windsor, showed no emotion when Justice Helen Rady handed down her ruling.
He is charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon along with Dylan Schaap,19, who remains in custody and Emily Altmann,19, who was released on bail with conditions last month.
A ban on publication was placed on evidence heard during the bail hearing.
-
Stamps ready to take on Riders at rowdy Mosaic FieldAfter a bumpy regular season that started slow but ended with a late surge, the Stampeders are set to turn their attention to the post-season.
-
Renewed calls to ban rodenticides after owl death outside B.C. government buildingIn July, the provincial government banned the use of rodenticide for 18 months as it conducts a scientific review of its uses. In the meantime, rodenticides can still be used by licensed pest control companies around restaurants and buildings that are deemed an essential service.
-
Shell station sets pump limits to enforce gas rationingB.C. drivers are expected to honour the 30-litre gas-rationing limit in the Lower Mainland, but in case they did not get the message, a Shell station in Abbotsford has maxed out the pumps.
-
'Trauma on top of the trauma': B.C. woman speaks out after Mountie lies, fails to investigate rape reportA young B.C. woman describes her experience with the Kelowna RCMP as "trauma on top of the trauma." The woman, now 20 years old, has received a formal apology from the detachment after a review found a former Mountie lied and failed to appropriately investigate a report of sexual assault.
-
Murder charged laid in suspicious death in Red Deer: RCMPA man is now facing a murder charge after RCMP responded to the sudden death of a 37-year-old man on Nov. 14.
-
'We just want him back': Family pleads for safe return of dog stolen outside Toronto storeToronto police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly stole a dog Wednesday morning.
-
Gushue and Fleury post victories to remain unbeaten at curling trialsSome favourites at Canada's Olympic curling trials are in their expected spot at the top of the round-robin standings. What's more surprising is the star power languishing near the bottom.
-
'Such an unusual thing to happen for a software developer’: Waterloo tech talent receives EmmyIt's no secret Waterloo Region is known for it's tech talent. Recently, that talent was recognized with few statues that are also given out to big name actors in Hollywood.
-
'Rounded pancake shapes': Another unique ice formation spotted on Manitoba watersFrom ice balls to now ice pancakes, water in Manitoba is showing the unique shapes it can make.