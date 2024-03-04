Co-founder of Cooke Aquaculture dies

The co-founder of Cooke Aquaculture, which originally launched in New Brunswick, has died.

According to a Monday news release from the company, Gifford Cooke co-founded Cooke Aquaculture with his sons Glenn and Michael Cooke in 1985, opening the first farm in Kelly Cove, N.B.

"Over the decades, Gifford and his children, Glenn, Michael and Debbie built a local family company into a global seafood leader with fully integrated facilities, product lines and distribution networks,” said Joel Richardson, vice president of public relations, in the release. “Cooke provides careers to nearly 13,000 employees in 15 countries and is passionate about supporting community and conservation projects.”

The release says Gifford Cooke worked as a marine mechanic in Blacks Harbour, N.B., for much of his career. He was known for his “outgoing personality, robust work ethic, friendly sense of humour, and steadfast faith.”

In a statement, Premier Blaine Higgs extended condolences to Cooke’s family.

“Over the past 39 years (Cooke Aquaculture) has made a significant contribution to our province’s economy as well as to that of Atlantic Canada, the rest of the country and internationally,” Higgs said.

