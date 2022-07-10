Co-op to close Mill Woods Town Centre location in 2023

After eight years, the Mill Woods Town Centre Co-op will close its doors at the end of January 2023.

According to North Central Co-op, the location has seen sales decline year over year despite "exhausting" all options to keep the grocery store and pharmacy operational.

"We are extremely sympathetic towards the 91 team members impacted by this closure," said Dean McKim, North Central Co-op CEO, in a statement.

"It's tough to accept we couldn't turn this location around despite our best efforts," McKim added.

Previously operated as a Safeway, the location was acquired by Co-op in 2014.

The local Co-op board of directors and senior leadership made the "difficult" decision to close the food store, a Thursday press release said.

McKim says other factors contributing to the decision to close down the store include aging infrastructure, increased market pressure, declining sales and soaring operational costs.

Co-op says shoppers will still be able to use their Co-op number at any other North Central location to earn equity on their purchases.