Co-op unveils new look, hints at reward app in 2023

The name and logo are different, but the commitment to customers remains the same, says one local grocery store chain of its rebranding announcement on Wednesday.

Co-op says it will now be known as Calgary Co-op – the name that it says many of its customers already use when referring to the stores.

"Now, we'll lean into a new visual identity," said Ken Keelor, Calgary Co-op CEO in a statement.

The announcement brings a new logo to the stores, which depicts "the open arms of the brand's co-operative values" as well as incorporates an image signifying local growers.

Keelor says the store will also adopt a new brand platform called "Life's in Store."

"(We will be) showcasing Calgary Co-op's commitment to providing life's essentials, as well as a lifetime of benefits, rewards and savings for our members. More than ever, we are committed to local, exceptional in-store experiences, and an increased investment in the community."

Those rewards he mentioned will be part of a new mobile app coming in 2023 that will be offering customers "instant rewards" on their purchases.

Co-op's membership system will also be revamped.

"By listening intently to our team members and members, we have set a confident path forward for our co-operative. We will continue to be a strong community pillar, and we'll keep giving back in meaningful ways, by engaging with local companies and producers, and bringing our very best to our members every day," Keelor said.

More details can be found on Co-op's official website.