Co-workers win just $1, B.C. man wins $1M in December lotto draw
A Metro Vancouver man who remembered to check his lottery ticket thanks to a group of co-workers who won $1 discovered his prize was larger. Much, much larger.
Binxiao Qin only bought a Lotto Max ticket earlier this month because a group of colleagues were buying their own.
"I thought, 'OK, I'll follow along, I'll buy too,'" he recalled to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.
That same group then reminded him to check, following the Dec. 10 draw. They'd won $1, so maybe Qin had also won a prize.
It turns out, Qin also won a dollar – plus another 999,999.
The winner of a $1-million Maxmillions prize told BCLC he and his fiancée were shocked. He did not say how his co-workers reacted.
The top prize in the Dec. 10 was an unclaimed $60 million. A B.C. resident and two from Ontario matched six of the seven numbers, plus the bonus number, claiming prizes of $101,783.90, meaning Qin won more off his Maxmillions than those who matched the winning numbers in the main draw.
Three others also won the million-dollar prize in the same draw.
Qin was lucky. The odds of winning his prize, according to BCLC, are approximately one in 33,294,800.
The odds of winning the Lotto Max jackpot are the same.
-
The biggest tech fails of 2021In 2021, there were times when technology misfired or failed to work entirely — from giant internet outages and crippling ransomware attacks to a series of issues for Meta, the company formerly known as Facebook. CNN Business has published its list of some of the most noteworthy tech-tastrophes of 2021.
-
Power's hat trick leads Canada to 6-3 win over Czechs in world junior men's hockeyOwen Power's hat trick lifted Canada to a 6-3 win over the Czechs to open the world men's under-20 hockey championship Sunday.
-
Love, Garland score 22 as Cavs rout depleted Raptors 144-99Kevin Love and Darius Garland scored 22 points apiece, and the Cleveland Cavaliers tied their franchise record with 46 points in the third quarter of a 144-99 rout over the COVID-19 depleted Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.
-
Extremely cold temperatures and wind chills across AlbertaFrigid conditions have spread further south as extreme cold warnings are in place all over Alberta.
-
One man dead after shooting in Toronto’s west endOne person has been pronounced dead following a shooting near Humber Boulevard and Alliance Avenue in the city’s west end, Toronto police say.
-
Foot traffic steady in most Vancouver stores on Boxing Day, amid COVID-19Despite temperatures dropping below the freezing mark in Vancouver on Sunday, and the Omicron variant spreading rapidly, in-store traffic appeared to be steady on Boxing Day.
-
Calgary Flames resume skating after extended COVID-19 pauseThe Calgary Flames returned to the ice Sunday for practice after an extended break because of COVID-19 protocols.
-
Abbotsford police caution motorists to take it slow amid extreme winter weatherAbbotsford police are asking drivers be cautious as extreme winter weather continues to cause issues on the road.
-
Sweden doubles up Russia 6-3 at world junior hockey championshipSimon Edvinsson, Emil Andrae and Alexander Holtz each scored one and assisted another to lead Sweden past Russia 6-3 Sunday on the first day at the world junior hockey championship.