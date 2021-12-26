Co-workers win just $1, B.C. man wins $1M in December lotto draw

A Metro Vancouver man who remembered to check his lottery ticket thanks to a group of co-workers who won $1 discovered his prize was larger. Much, much larger.

Binxiao Qin only bought a Lotto Max ticket earlier this month because a group of colleagues were buying their own.

"I thought, 'OK, I'll follow along, I'll buy too,'" he recalled to the B.C. Lottery Corporation.

That same group then reminded him to check, following the Dec. 10 draw. They'd won $1, so maybe Qin had also won a prize.

It turns out, Qin also won a dollar – plus another 999,999.

The winner of a $1-million Maxmillions prize told BCLC he and his fiancée were shocked. He did not say how his co-workers reacted.

The top prize in the Dec. 10 was an unclaimed $60 million. A B.C. resident and two from Ontario matched six of the seven numbers, plus the bonus number, claiming prizes of $101,783.90, meaning Qin won more off his Maxmillions than those who matched the winning numbers in the main draw.

Three others also won the million-dollar prize in the same draw.

Qin was lucky. The odds of winning his prize, according to BCLC, are approximately one in 33,294,800.

The odds of winning the Lotto Max jackpot are the same.