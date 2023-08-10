iHeartRadio

Coach parent Tapestry buying Capri, owner of Michael Kors and Versace, in $8.5 billion deal


Tapestry, parent company of luxury handbag and accessories retailer Coach, is buying the owner of fashion brands including Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, Capri Holdings. The approximately $8.5 billion deal puts Tapestry in a better position to take on its big European fashion rivals.
