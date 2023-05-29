iHeartRadio

Coaldale, Alta., man arrested after allegedly firing BB gun at other driver


RCMP seized a pellet gun made to look like a 1911 pistol from a Coaldale man last week. (Supplied/RCMP)

Mounties arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with a firearms incident at a home in Coaldale on Friday.

A shooting at a home was reported at 4:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned the suspect was driving on Highway 3 toward Lethbridge.

Police say the suspect shot at another driver.

He was found at the intersection of Highway 3 and 43 Street in Lethbridge, where he was arrested by RCMP and Lethbridge police.

"A pistol was located in the vehicle and was determined to be a Winchester BB gun replica of a 1911 pistol," officials said in a release.

Danial Ferguson, 37, is charged with:

  • Two counts of pointing a firearm;
  • Two counts of discharging a firearm with intent;
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;
  • Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and
  • Two counts of mischief.

Ferguson remains in custody ahead of his court appearance on May 29.

12