Coaldale, Alta., man arrested after allegedly firing BB gun at other driver

Mounties arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with a firearms incident at a home in Coaldale on Friday.

A shooting at a home was reported at 4:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they learned the suspect was driving on Highway 3 toward Lethbridge.

Police say the suspect shot at another driver.

He was found at the intersection of Highway 3 and 43 Street in Lethbridge, where he was arrested by RCMP and Lethbridge police.

"A pistol was located in the vehicle and was determined to be a Winchester BB gun replica of a 1911 pistol," officials said in a release.

Danial Ferguson, 37, is charged with:

Two counts of pointing a firearm;

Two counts of discharging a firearm with intent;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose;

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; and

Two counts of mischief.

Ferguson remains in custody ahead of his court appearance on May 29.