Coaldale cancels holiday parade for second year in a row

Residents in a southern Alberta town will be without a bit of holiday cheer this Christmas after organizers of an annual favourite decided not to go ahead with the event.

The Town of Coaldale decided on Wednesday that the Country Christmas Night of Lights parade won't be happening again. It's the second time in a row organizers made the choice, due to COVID-19 health restrictions.

Current provincial restrictions mean people must be separated by at least two metres of distance for all outdoor activities.

Since the event typically brings approximately 2,000 to 3,000 people into the community, organizers felt they would not be able to abide by the rules.

"This really was a very emotional decision for both council and administration," said Cindy Hoffman, community services manager with the Town of Coaldale. "This would've been the 23rd year for this beloved event here in Coaldale.

"We did cancel it last year as well, because of COVID, so having to cancel it a second time in as many years is just very, very sad."

The Winter Walk in the Park event will still be going ahead at Kin Park, starting Nov. 20 and running throughout the holiday season.