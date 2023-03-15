Coaldale man arrested following string of break-ins in southern Alberta town

A 30-year-old Coaldale man faces eight charges, including resisting arrest, following an RCMP investigation into several break-and-enters in town.

According to RCMP officials, seven complaints of trespassing, break-ins and theft were received between March 9 and 11.

The investigation into the crime spree led police to a location in town where a number of suspected stolen items were seized.

Laurency Roy was arrested in connection with the break-ins and subsequently charged with:

Three counts of breaking and entering;

Three counts of mischief to property;

Possession of stolen property; and

Resisting arrest.

Roy was released from custody ahead of his April 11 appearance in Lethbridge provincial court.