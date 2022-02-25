Coaldale RCMP officer fires gun during confrontation with suspect, ASIRT investigating
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating after an RCMP officer fired his gun during a confrontation with a man in southern Alberta on Thursday.
Coaldale RCMP said officers were attempting to execute an arrest warrant at a home in the 500 block of Highway Avenue in Picture Butte at around 5 p.m. when they were met by a man with a weapon.
"A confrontation occurred during which the officer discharged their service weapon," said RCMP in a news release. "The suspect then retreated into the residence."
The RCMP emergency response team was dispatched to the area, and after several hours the suspect left the home and surrendered to police.
ASIRT has been directed to investigate an @RCMPAlberta officer-involved shooting causing injury that occurred yesterday in Picture Butte. Details to follow.— ASIRT (@ASIRT_AB) February 25, 2022
RCMP said the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries but, due to ASIRT's involvement, weren’t able to specify if they were caused by his confrontation with police, or what type of injuries they were.
RCMP haven't released the name of the suspect.
-
Chance of more flurries this weekend in Windsor-EssexEnvironment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a chance of flurries in the Windsor area on Saturday.
-
Huron County OPP warn of possible delays due to convoyHuron County OPP officers are informing the public of possible traffic delays due to a vehicle convoy planned for Saturday.
-
Tesla dealership and service centre coming to Langford, B.C.The City of Langford is getting excited about a new partnership with a major electric car company that's planning to set up shop in the West Shore.
-
-
Russian forces pound Ukraine for third day, Kyiv still in Ukrainian handsRussian forces pounded Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running but a defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky said the capital Kyiv remained in Ukrainian hands.
-
Sask. residents divided on COVID-19 response, political future: pollA new independent poll initiated by Saskatchewan residents revealed little consensus on a number of key issues facing the province, including its COVID-19 response.
-
Security threats pose major risks to pandemic recovery, internal notes warn PMInternal government briefing notes warn Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that economic-based national security threats — from espionage to cyberattacks — pose 'significant risks' to Canada's post-pandemic recovery, long-term prosperity and competitiveness.
-
Ottawa weather: Sunny and cold to start the dayEnvironment Canada's weather forecast calls for a sunny but brisk morning, with wind chills around -30 warming up to a high of -4 C with a wind chill of -10 by the afternoon.
-
Ottawa police postpone search for third deputy chiefThe Ottawa Police Services Board is postponing the search for a third deputy chief until a new permanent police chief is hired.