Coalition of Muslim Women executive director showing signs of recovery following serious crash

The Coalition of Muslim Women of KW’s (CMW) executive director, Fauzia Mazhar, is showing signs of improvement following a serious crash last week in Dubai.

Mazhar underwent a successful five-hour surgery Tuesday morning, according to a post from her family in an online fundraiser to help cover medical expenses. The post also said at some point on Wednesday, she might be awoken from sedation.

The encouraging signs come after she nodded her head and moved her hand during a neurological assessment late last week.

Mazhar was injured in an ATV crash while on a desert safari in Dubai. She suffered life-threatening injuries to her head and spinal cord, made worse due to complications from her former breast cancer treatment, according to a post from the family.

Sarah Shafiq has stepped in as CMW’s acting executive director while Mazhar recovers. And Shafiq says the absence of Mazhar, even temporarily, has been difficult.

“Feeling like the sky has fallen, really scared, really fearful,” Shafiq said. “You plan for these risk situations, but then thay actually happening -- you're not prepared for it.”

Word spread quickly after CMW shared the news online, prompting a rush of community support, including a flurry of donations for the fundraiser. It’s provided some hope for her colleagues.

“We know she's a fighter, she will come through,” said Shafiq.

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic talked with CTV News about the importance of Mazhar’s leadership from his office in city hall on Wednesday.

“The best thing we can do to support Fauzia is continue to support the work of the coalition, and particularly against issues of hatred and Islamophobia,” Vrbanovic said. “That will no doubt give her strength in her healing journey.”

Chair of Waterloo Region, Karen Redman, also spoke with CTV News on Wednesday about the importance of coming together when someone is in need.

“I think it reminds us what a small hometown community we are despite being 630,000 people around the region. When something like this happens to a leader in the community, we all feel it,” Redman said.

Those close to Mazhar say the community is what she stands for because it allows people to help others in a way that couldn’t be done alone. And it’s something that’s clearly needed on her road to recovery.