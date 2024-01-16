Coast guard confirms that fuel spilled into Charlottetown harbour came from ship
The Canadian Coast Guard says there was a fuel spill in Charlottetown harbour earlier this week as a ship was being refuelled, but the extent of the spill remains unclear.
The coast guard issued a brief statement today saying it received a report about a sheen on the nearby Hillsborough River on Sunday afternoon.
Coast guard officials later confirmed fuel had spilled into the harbour as the passenger vessel M/V Ancier was being refuelled.
Spokesperson Isabelle Comeau says the ship's owners hired a spill response organization to place containment booms around the ship.
Earlier in the day, an official with the P.E.I. Environment Department said one of its officers was dispatched to a community on the Hillsborough River east of Charlottetown's downtown.
Spokeswoman Katie Cudmore issued a brief statement saying a complaint came from the community of Mermaid, where the officer later detected the smell of diesel fumes.
She says the coast guard was alerted because the case involves "marine source pollution" in the river.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 16, 2024.
For more Prince Edward Island news visit our dedicated provincial page.
-
London-born astronaut shares his lunar mission plan with Indigenous studentsHansen, slated to be the first Canadian to fly to the moon as early as September 2025, used remote technology to speak from Houston.
-
Daughter of homicide victim files human rights complaint against Manitoba government, Progressive Conservatives over election ads, lack of landfill searchThe family of a woman alleged to have been slain by a Winnipeg serial killer has filed a pair of complaints to the Human Rights Commission of Manitoba, alleging discrimination against Indigenous women, girls, 2SLGSBTQQIA+ people and their families.
-
Man shot in the leg inside Maple Ridge home: RCMPMounties in Maple Ridge are investigating a Monday night shooting in the city that injured one man.
-
'Geopolitical tensions' drove increase in protests and hate crimes in Vancouver in 2023: policeThe Vancouver Police Department is blaming "geopolitical tensions" for a rise in both hate crimes and protests in 2023.
-
Outdoor rink a sense of pride for N.B. communityVolunteers work hard to keep a New Brunswick rink up and running.
-
Collision forced lane closures along Highway 400 in BradfordCommuters heading north on Highway 400 will have to contend with lane closures following a collision Tuesday afternoon.
-
Clear ice vs. white ice: What it will take to get the Rideau Canal Skateway openThis week's cold weather is providing some hope that skaters will be able to hit the ice this year, after last year's disappointing season.
-
ER closing overnight in town of St. MarysThe emergency department at St. Marys Memorial Hospital, in the town of St. Marys, will be closed overnight Tuesday.
-
Saint John Harbour Passage gets $1.5M for trail expansionThe Harbour Passage trails in Saint John, N.B., will be longer thanks to a big influx of cash from federal and municipal governments.