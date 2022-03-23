Campbell River barge was grounded intentionally, says coast guard

The Canadian Coast Guard was responding Wednesday to a barge filled with wood debris that was intentionally grounded near Campbell River, B.C.

Coast guard officials say the operator of the tugboat Pacific Chief intentionally beached the barge in Duncan Bay on Tuesday morning after the cargo had shifted.

The barge contains 5,500 yards of "hog fuel," a wood waste product. There is no concern about marine pollution from the cargo or from hydrocarbons on board, according to the coast guard.

The owners of the barge and tugboat, Sentry Marine Towing, plan to use a crane to shift the cargo and rebalance the load before carrying on, according to coast guard spokesperson Michelle Imbeau.

"The Canadian Coast Guard is in communication with the owner and other partners to ensure an appropriate response," Imbeau said.

The vessel is the second barge to be grounded in Duncan Bay, north of Campbell River, in recent weeks.

More than 35,000 litres of fuel have been recovered from a listing and leaking barge in the bay after the problem was spotted by a helicopter pilot on Feb. 14.

The 98-metre Trailer Princess is a former railcar ferry that was converted into a helicopter pad and refuelling platform.

A coast guard crew from the Campbell River lifeboat station assessed the barge and laid hundreds of metres of pollution containment boom around the vessel.

The coast guard is still working with hazardous materials contractors to remove the remaining fuel from the barge's hull. The recovery may involve removing the barge from the water in order to access interior fuel tanks that cannot be accessed from the water.