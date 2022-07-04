Coast Guard responds to boat fire near Cape Sable, N.S.

Members of the Clark's Harbour Coast Guard responded to a mayday broadcast early Monday morning.

Officials told CTV News the lone crew member of a fishing vessel off Cape Sable, N.S., was able to escape onto a life raft after a fire occurred on the boat. After escaping, the crew member was rescued by a nearby vessel.

There have been no reported injuries and the member was taken to shore.

There are no details on what caused the fire.