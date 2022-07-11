Coast guard responds to sinking boat off Vancouver Island

Several marine groups responded to reports of a sinking boat off central Vancouver Island early Monday morning.

The Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) says it first received a report of the sinking fishing vessel near Hocking Point in the Alberni Inlet around 3:15 a.m.

The coast guard says the 10-metre gillnetter boat was fishing when the tide receded, stranding the boat on some rocks.

The vessel then began to lean and sink, according to the coast guard.

The coast guard and local partners responded to the incident, with the coast guard's Bamfield lifeboat first to arrive at the scene.

No injuries have been reported, though a small sheen was seen south of the vessel, according to the coast guard.

No sheen was seen around the vessel itself, the coast guard says, but crews have set up containment booms around the vessel as a precaution.

The coast guard says it was told that the vessel has about 500 litres of diesel onboard.

The owner of the vessel has hired a contractor to salvage the vessel, according to the coast guard. The salvage team is expected to arrive on Tuesday.